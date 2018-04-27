Even though Theresa Caputo and her ex Larry Captuo are "in a good place," that doesn't mean that their split isn't still "hard" for their family.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's Long Island Medium, Theresa opens up about her separation from Larry and shares how her family is handling the split.

"So Theresa, how you gettin' along?" Theresa's dad asks her in the clip above.

"I'm good," she replies. "There's a lot of things that I didn't realize that now I have to do, that I, you know, I guess took for granted that Larry might've done. Like simple things, taking out the garbage."