by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

Kristen Bell is a Golden Globe nominee!

The actress has been nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award at this weekend's ceremony for her outstanding work in The Good Place. And as we all gear up to watch the award show on Sunday, E! News has found a very special video to celebrate. In honor of Bell's Golden Globe nomination, we're dedicating this #ThrowbackThursday to the actress with a look back at her first-ever E! News interview.

In the 2004 interview, Bell sat down with E! News to talk about her show Veronica Mars, which was just airing its first season at the time.

The video above shows Bell discussing her "girl power" role, the importance of strong female characters and how Veronica is a role model for fans to look up to.

When asked what's the best part about doing the series, Bell shared with us, "That I get to be a great female character. I think that with such depth, it's not just the girl next door. It's a really cool role model for younger girls because Veronica is so tough, you know?"

"There's nothing like playing a tough woman, I think," Bell told E! News.

Kristen Bell, 2004 Interview

E! Networks

Watch the video above to see Bell gush about the show, critics and working with Paris Hilton!

