by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 9:30 AM
Is that you, Emma Stone?
The Oscar winner underwent quite a unique transformation in honor of Paul McCartney's newly released short musical film for his track, "Who Cares," on Apple Music.
"My hope is that if there are kids being bullied—and there are…Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad… that it's the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through," McCartney said in a statement.
The fun and unique video certainly takes a humorous approach. Starring both the musical icon and Favourite star, the film depicts Stone as a patient seeking out a behavioral hypnotist meteorologist, played by McCartney.
After a bit of hypnosis, viewers are taken into a zany black and white world where a rainbow of color is on Stone's face.
The theatrical creation features dances with mimes, tones of whacky facial expressions and Stone giving it her all in an orange wig, including catching knives in her mouth and spitting mimes out.
Needless to say, the video, directed by Brantley Gutierrez and Ryan Heffington, doesn't take itself too seriously, driving home McCartney's message of laughing off the bullies. The famous Beatle is also working with Creative Visions, an organization that uses media and the arts to spark positive social change.
Inspired by the short musical film, the #WhoCaresIDo campaign aims to raise awareness and provide tools through a network of experts and partners to millions, with the ultimate goal of empowering people to treat others with support and kindness.
"Millions of people around the world feel silenced, subjugated—bullied—and believe that no one cares," Creative Visions Founder Kathy Eldon said in a statement. "Our intention with this campaign is to put the power of the song to work and inspire us to show up and care—and let others know that we do care."
The actress and music legend have a sweet history, including that time when he designed matching tattoos for her and her mom, Krista Stone.
"Two years ago tomorrow she got diagnosed with breast cancer, and she's out of the woods now, which is amazing," Stone said on Late Show with David Letterman back in 2010.
"Her favorite song is 'Blackbird' by Paul McCartney, and it's my favorite song as well," she explained at the time. "I wrote a letter to Paul McCartney asking him if he would draw two little bird feet—because he wrote the song—and yesterday he sent them to me."
Yet another special piece of art to be proud of—this time, made together.
