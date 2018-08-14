Paul McCartney and John Lennon's Sons Give Beatles Fans Flashbacks With This Epic Selfie

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Paul McCartney and John Lennon's sons gave Beatles fans flashbacks on Monday when the two offspring shared a selfie on Instagram. 

The picture featured Sean Ono Lennon, and James McCartney—and there certainly was a family resemblance.

Sean captioned the photo "Peekaboo…"

James is McCartney's fourth child. The singer also has four daughters: Heather McCartney, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and Beatrice McCartney. Paul shared James and his first three daughters with his first wife, Linda McCartney, who is now deceased. He then welcomed Beatrice during his marriage to his second wife, Heather Mills.

Sean is the child of Yoko Ono and John. Sean also has a brother named Julian Lennon from the late singer's marriage to Cynthia Lennon.

Read

Paul McCartney Reenacts Famous Abbey Road Crossing From The Beatles' Album

In addition to inheriting their fathers' looks, the two men inherited their dads' love of music. Both are musicians.

 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Lennon , Paul McCartney , Beatles , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Charlie Puth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's New Pose—and It's Hilarious

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Is in Hospice Care and Surrounded by Family

Beyonce, Vogue, Video

Beyoncé's Three Kids Make Cameos in a Behind-the-Scenes Vogue Video

Model Squad Cast

The Ladies of Model Squad Prove Life on the Catwalk Isn't as Glamorous as You May Think in New Super Tease!

Taraji P. Henson, What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson Cracks the Boys' Club in What Men Want Trailer

Luann de Lesseps, Megyn Kelly Today

Luann de Lesseps Recalls the Moment She Broke Her Sobriety: "I Felt Betrayed"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.