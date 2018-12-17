The Flash Star Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Are Married

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are officially man and wife!

The Flash actor, 28, and the physical therapist, 30, tied the knot Saturday at Valentine DTLA, a sprawling 9,000-square-foot venue erected in the 1920s. The newlyweds themselves have yet to say anything about their big day via social media, and E! News has reached out to Gustin's rep for additional comment. As one might expect, their guest list featured plenty of actors from both the screen and the stage, including Melissa Benoist, RJ Brown, Max Chucker, Daveed Diggs, Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross, Leela Rothenberg, Taylor Trensch and Chris Wood. Model Renée Mittelstaedt and personal trainer Ryan Phillips were also in attendance.

Talent manager Robert Stein took a picture with the couple in a photo booth and shared it on Instagram. "What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union. Wishing them both a lifetime of love and happiness," Stein wrote. "They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together." Brown, Kaplan, Rothenberg and other guests also shared their photo booth shots on Instagram.