The Flash's Grant Gustin Says He's Already "Pretty Married" to LA Thoma

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grant Gustin, LA Thoma

Instagram

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are "pretty married," but they haven't signed the documents yet.

The Flash star and his longtime love, who got engaged in April 2017, opened up about their relationship on the latest episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. During the interview, Grant revealed that they're having a Christmas wedding, but also shared that they've technically already had a ceremony.

"Her family, a lot of them are in Malaysia, so we actually went and did a ceremony over there last December," Grant told Anna Faris.

"A tribal ceremony," LA added. "My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo. So we wore the traditional outfits, we had like a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings."

Read

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend LA Thoma

The couple also shared that they already feel married. "We're spiritually married," LA told Anna.

Grant then added, "And we technically did, you know, a shaman did a ceremony in front of a group of people, so technically we are like pretty married, we just haven't signed a document yet."

The actor actually took to Instagram this past December to clarify that he's "not quite" married just yet.

You can listen to the couple dish more wedding details, like who will be officiating the ceremony, in the podcast above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez

The Office's Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez Recreate Show's Iconic Fire Drill Scene

Chris Carmack, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Casts Chris Carmack as "Ortho God"

Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor, Winnie the Pooh

See How Disney Transformed Christopher Robin Into a Live-Action Film

Madonna, Kids

Madonna Gets Candid in Vogue Italia About Her Life as a Soccer Mom in Portugal

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's ''Casual'' Romance

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Trainer Shares 5 Easy Arm Moves You Can Do at Home

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.