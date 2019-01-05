Whether you fell in love with the birthday boy in The Hangover franchise, or rooted for him in Silver Linings Playbook, we can all agree that Cooper is one fine actor and therefore we should celebrate him...especially on his birthday.

Throughout his career, the Pennsylvania native has honed his craft and proven time and time again that not only has he aged very, very well, but his acting chops have grown so much and continue to amaze fans with each new role and project he does.

For those who say that men only get better with age they were right...at least in Cooper's case, who looks sexier today than he did when he first caught our attention on Sex and the City in 1999. Remember when he played Jake , a young hot guy who hung out with Carrie Bradshaw ( Sarah Jessica Parker ) until he discovered her terrible cover of The New Yorker magazine? Wow, what a throwback!

In honor of Cooper's big day, we've rounded up the sweetest things these two actors have said about one another throughout their A Star Is Born press tour to give you all the feels. You're welcome!

From the moment that Cooper began promoting his latest film, A Star Is Born—which he also directed and co-wrote the screenplay for—it's been a love fest between him and the film's other lead , Lady Gaga . The two can't stop gushing about one another and it warms our hearts.

Since we are clearly fans of the actor and now director , we could go on and on about all of his amazing traits and attributes, but why not just see what his co-stars have to say about him...or in this case, one specific co-star?

George Pimentel/WireImage Rock Star Persona "From the moment we met, I felt a kindred spirit in him," Lady Gaga told Time about Bradley Cooper. "And as soon as I heard him sing, I stopped dead in my tracks. I knew he could play a rock star. Actually, he's the only actor on the planet who could play this one."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock "La Vie en Rose" After hearing Gaga perform "La Vie en Rose" at a cancer benefit, Cooper went to Malibu to test his chemistry with her and it was magic. "She was completely illuminated by the sun," he told The New York Times Magazine in their October issue. "So charismatic. I thought inside my head, Oh, gosh. If she is like this on film, if that's the worst case scenario that she's this present on film, the movie will work."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Honored as a Friend "I felt comfortable with Bradley—not just because he's a hunk like Sam [Elliot]—but because Bradley is such a kind and loving and real person. I'm so honored to have you as my friend," Gaga said at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation honoring Cooper in November. "I'm so grateful to you, not just for making me a better actress, but I've been able to call on you as a friend, and cry and be myself and have you never ever judge me and still respect me as a professional," she said. "I've never had an artistic experience like this before."

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. She's a Revelation "You can't hide when you sing. To me, the best way to express love is through singing and music. I knew that if I could marry that in a way, that'd be special," Cooper told Robert Di Nero at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. "Lady Gaga is just kind of a revelation. But I don't wanna say too much—maybe you'll hate the movie, but I love it. I really love it. It's the movie I set out to make, which is hard to say."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock You Can Sing! "What connected us immediately was when we first really met together," Gaga told E! News' Zuri Hall at EW's Must List party at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. "We had just an instant connection. I could just see it in his eyes. And when I heard him sing for the first time, I stopped dead in my tracks, playing the piano, and I looked over to him and I said, 'Bradley, you can sing!' Oh my gosh! It was wonderful."

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock Deep Love "I love her so deeply," Cooper told Time about his co-star. "It's because we were at our most vulnerable together."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Life-Changing Partners "This entire experience was life-changing...I don't know that I've ever had a closer artistic relationship than I have had with Bradley, a closer exchange," Gaga said in a press conference via Vanity Fair at the Toronto Film Festival. "It meant a lot to me, and I think to both of us, that at the beginning of making this film we kind of shook hands literally and he said, ‘You are an actress.' I said to him, ‘You are a musician.'"

W Blanco / Premiere / BACKGRID Beautiful Inside & Out "I'm just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that's quite a vessel to go through," Cooper revealed on Good Morning America about his co-star. "Because it's really what you do with it, and she's such a beautiful human being."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for American Cinematheque Changed for the Better "It just has changed me," Gaga told Entertainment Weekly about the film. "Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me—it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience."

PacificCoastNews Bonded in Belief "We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician. I wanted there to be a meta aspect to the film, and Stefani gave me that," Cooper explained to W Magazine. "Also, no actress can do musically what I needed Stefani to do in 42 days of shooting: I needed plutonium. And the plutonium in A Star Is Born is Stefani's voice."

VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images Like Magic "It was like a magic trick for us...really, he was like Houdini," Gaga revealed during a post-screening Q&A moderated by Vanity Fair about Cooper's ability to embody the self-destructing musician while still directing the cast.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Plutonium Power "Everybody already knows that she's got a God-given talent as a singer, and she was able to utilize that plutonium to act," Cooper told the Los Angeles Times of Gaga's star power. "If this is something she wants to pursue, I will just have been lucky to have been part of her story as an actress."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Magical Meetings "I remember every single moment of it," Cooper told Entertainment Tonight about the first time he met Gaga. "From the moment she walked down the stairs, it was one of those magical things."

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Fueled With Passion "I was inspired by yours. [Your] relentless work ethic and a passion like gasoline," the 32-year-old singer said about Cooper during an Academy Conversations interview this fall.

Daniele Venturelli/GC Images Courageous Together "The whole thing is that these two people found each other and it is a pure love. And it is easier when you have somebody with you going down the road. And I had that with Stefani going down this road. I can't imagine having the courage to do it without her," Cooper said at the film's Toronto Film Festival premiere.

