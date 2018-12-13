Lenny Kravitz spilled the tea on his dating history during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

One of the exes he talked about on the show was Nicole Kidman. As fans will recall, Kravitz and Kidman dated during the early 2000s and were even briefly engaged. Fast-forward a decade, and Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, is now starring alongside the actress on Big Little Lies.

"I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show," he told host Andy Cohen. "Zoë hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together."

As for the reasoning behind his split from Kidman, Kravitz simply said, "Some things just don't work;" however, he said the "wonderful thing is we're all friends."