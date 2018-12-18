See Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Most Adorable Moments Together

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

The A Quiet Place actress and the film's director, who were first introduced at a restaurant by a mutual friend, have been married since 2010. The couple welcomed the first child, daughter Hazel, in 2014. Two years later, Blunt gave birth to their second daughter, Violet.

Over the years, the couple has given fans a little insight into their relationship, sharing stories about their family life and gushing over each other in interviews. This week, Blunt returns to the big screen in Mary Poppins Returns. So, in celebration of her new film, we're taking a look back at her and Krasinski's cutest moments together.