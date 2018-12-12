The reigning queen of daytime TV might be calling it quits. Ellen DeGeneres opened up about her future and that of her hit daytime talk show, the appropriately titled The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an interview with The New York Times and revealed she's thought about calling it quits.

DeGeneres said her wife, Portia De Rossi, is in favor of her saying goodbye to the long-running chat fest, but her brother believes she should stay put as a beacon of positivity.

"She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," DeGeneres said of de Rossi. De Rossi, a veteran of such shows as Scandal, Arrested Development and Ally McBeal, added, "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle."