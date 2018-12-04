Ellen DeGeneres is back. What do we mean "back"? She's back on stage, doing stand-up for the first time in 15 years and she's got a Netflix special to prove it.

"The woman we love most returns to what started it all," the trailer above says. DeGeneres filmed Relatable, her new Netflix special at Seattle's Benaorya Hall.

"A few years ago, I started ending my show by saying, ‘Be kind to one another,'" she says in the trailer above. "But here's the downside: I could never do anything unkind ever. I should never have a horn in my car. Like, if somebody cuts me off in a dangerous way, if I honk, they're like, ‘Ellen?!'"