Ted Bundy is getting the Netflix treatment, all thanks to…himself. The streaming platform will release Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a new documentary series featuring never-before-heard interviews with the infamous serial killer himself.

"This unique and gripping docuseries focuses on a man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial-killer stereotype, allowing him to hide in plain sight as he committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978," the official Netflix description reads. "While on trial, Bundy received extraordinary adoration from American women, which made his gruesome crimes doubly haunting, even in an era of anything-goes mayhem."