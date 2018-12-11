Kim Kardashian Commits This Beauty Sin Almost Every Night

While Kim Kardashian may be the queen of her own beauty empire, her beauty routine is actually more relatable than you'd imagine.

On E!'s late night talk show Busy Tonight, host Busy Phillipps asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "Have you ever slept with your makeup on?"

Before we can get to Kim's response, it's widely known that sleeping in your makeup is a beauty faux pas. If you ask any aesthetician, dermatologist or even makeup artist, they'd tell you that a nighttime skin routine is essential for a flawless complexion. Skin makeup, such as foundation (liquid or powder), concealer and powder, sit on top of your skin barrier, which can cause clogged pores and dehydration.

So, of course, we'd assume that the KKW Beauty owner would have a lavish nighttime regimen. But, Kim's routine is actually super relatable.