Last week, Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars. The decision came after he received backlash for attempting to discretely delete past homophobic tweets.

Less than 24 hours later, Nick Cannon called out several comedians—including Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler—for also posting homophobic comments on social media.

Now, several comedians who are part of the LGBTQ community are weighing in on the scandal. For instance, Guy Branum defended the three comediennes.

"I'm a gay comic who has had his voice amplified by @SarahKSilverman @amyschumer and @chelseahandler. I've been close enough with two of these comics to say I didn't like gay jokes that they did, and they respected & engaged," he tweeted. "I wish @KevinHart4real & @NickCannon could do the same."

Louis Virtel did the same.

"Sarah has practically gone joke by joke through her old catalog and apologized for material she wouldn't say now, with specific reasoning," he tweeted. "She has never been above criticism and it is ridiculous she's being compared to him."