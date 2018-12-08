Nick Cannon Calls Out Amy Schumer and Other Female Comics Over Homophobic Tweets

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 2:05 PM

Nick Cannon

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York

Curious about why Kevin Hartwas so criticized for his past anti-gay tweets, fellow comic Nick Cannon is calling out Amy SchumerSarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler over past homophobic tweets they posted themselves years ago.

On Thursday, Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars after his offensive Twitter remarks were unearthed and sparked a backlash. He also apologized for his past comments.

A day after Hart's departure, Cannon shared a 2010 tweet from Handler that read, "This is what a f-g bird likes like when he flexes."

"Interesting," Cannon wrote. "I wonder if there was any backlash here..."

Read

Inside Kevin Hart's Whirlwind 48 Hours as Oscars Host—and What He's Learned From the Continued Controversy

Cannon also shared a 2010 tweet from Silverman, which read, "I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette's a f----t."

Sarah Silverman

Ian West/PA Wire

"And I f--king love Wreck it Ralph!!!" Cannon wrote.

Amy Schumer

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

He then shared a 2012 tweet from Schumer that read, "Enjoy skyfall f-gs. I'm bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions"

Amy Schumer, Tweet, Homophobic

Twitter / Amy Schumer

The female comedians have not responded to Cannon.

He had himself tweeted in 2012, "If your best joke includes 'gay' or 'f----t' you should be kicked of twitter this ain't the 3rd grade! #notaninsult #lackofcreativity"

Cannon has himself stirred controversy with past offensive jokes and acts in the past.

"You know I've been saying f--ked up shit since twitter started!" Cannon tweeted on Friday. "I don't play that politically correct bullshit! F--k politics!! Only Truth!"

In 2017, he left his job as host of America's Got Talent after eight seasons after claiming that NBC executives believed he "disparaged their brand" by making racially charged jokes involving the network on a Showtime special. The comedian had joked about race onstage before.

In 2014, Cannon stirred controversy again when he posted a photo of himself wearing whiteface to promote his new album. He later said on Good Morning America, "It's even funny they're using this term ‘whiteface.' Like, I don't really know what that is. I know blackface is a term that was created in 1869 to describe offensive minstrel shows. Whiteface, if you look it up and Google it, it's a ski slope up in upstate New York. I was doing a character impression. Blackface is about oppression."

"To me, this was to have fun," he added. "Yes we have issues with race in this country, this world, but it doesn't have to be with hatred. There's a big difference between humor and hatred."

