Fox
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 6:02 AM
Fox
Nearly two years after her death, Family Guy said goodbye—and paid tribute to—Carrie Fisher.
In the Sunday, Dec. 9 episode, Fisher's character, Angela, was laid to rest by her employee, Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane). While it wasn't your typical eulogy, it was one fitting to Family Guy, with Peter quoting the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song, the Friends theme song, the Cheers theme song, and more. Angela passed away, according to Peter, swimming less than 20 minutes after eating.
But the eulogy took a somber tone, where it seemed like Peter was speaking directly about Fisher.
"That was Angela — fearless, spontaneous, honest about herself just as much as she was about the world around her," he said. "She had grace, courage and an unmated zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess."
And because Family Guy is a comedy, the funeral took a turn. Watch the clip below.
Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 after sudden cardiac arrest. She was 60. She voiced Angela, Peter's boss at the brewery, in 25 episodes since 2005. The animated series was one of her final projects, with episodes featuring her voice airing in 2017. She'll be seen, via previously unused footage, in the next Star Wars movie.
Family Guy previously paid tribute to Fisher in January 2017 with an opening title card dedicated to the acclaimed actress and writer.
Family Guy airs Sundays on Fox.
Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Lucy Hale, Shawn Mendes and More Stars to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?