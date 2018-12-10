Nearly two years after her death, Family Guy said goodbye—and paid tribute to—Carrie Fisher.

In the Sunday, Dec. 9 episode, Fisher's character, Angela, was laid to rest by her employee, Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane). While it wasn't your typical eulogy, it was one fitting to Family Guy, with Peter quoting the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song, the Friends theme song, the Cheers theme song, and more. Angela passed away, according to Peter, swimming less than 20 minutes after eating.

But the eulogy took a somber tone, where it seemed like Peter was speaking directly about Fisher.