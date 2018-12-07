Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 2:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Court

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Cardi B has scored five nominations for the 2019 Grammys!

It was announced early Friday morning that the superstar rapper is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, Record of the Year for "I Like It," Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5.

While the Grammy nominations were being announced, Cardi was at court in Queens, New York for her case regarding an alleged strip club fight. While at the courthouse, Cardi was informed by the press that she'd been nominated for five Grammys, and the must-see moment was all caught on camera.

Read

Cardi B Avoids Arrest Just as She Receives 5 Grammy Nominations

After avoiding arrest in the case on Friday, Cardi tweeted the video of the moment she learned about her Grammy nods.

"This is not How expected to find out I'm nominated for a Grammy," she wrote along with the video. "I need a do over."

Cardi can be seen in the video doing a little cheer at the courthouse after learning about her Grammy honors. Following the success of "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, but she has yet to take home her first Grammy. However, that could all change in just two months at the 2019 ceremony!

Watch the video above to see the moment Cardi learned about her five Grammy nominations!

Watch E! News Sunday, Feb. 10, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards special.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mariah Carey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Ariana Grande, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande

Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Faces 6-Month Jail Sentence

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival Conversations Are Happening, But What Would a New Show Look Like?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.