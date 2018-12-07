The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars rules? Out the window! At least temporarily, host RuPaul declares in the new trailer below.

"All Star rules have been temporarily suspended," the Emmy winner says, which sets off a firestorm of dramatic reactions.

For All Stars 4, 10 Drag Race veterans return for their chance to take home the ultimate crown. Meet them below.

"Each of you possess a unique superpower that puts you in a league of your own," Ru says.

Some of the other key moments in the trailer include this sick burn stars of The Real Housewives wish they came up with, "You have so much plastic in you, you'll probably be buried in a recycling bin," and Grey's Anatomy star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo getting down with the drag speak.