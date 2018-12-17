Drumroll please!

Of the many stars to be honored at the 2019 Golden Globes, Jeff Bridges will stand out as the year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient. He joins an elite list of icons who have made their mark on Hollywood and have been acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

The HFPA announced the news on Monday.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges," the organization stated in a press release. "Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."

Bridges has been nominated six times over the course of his career for his roles in films like Hell or High Water, The Contender and Hidden in America. He took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) in 2010 for his role in Crazy Heart. He's also received high acclaim for his performances in The Big Lebowski, True Grit and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

In addition to Bridges, dozens more stars have received the honor since Cecil B. DeMille himself in 1952. Among those well-known names are Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Robin Williams, Meryl Streepand, of course, last year's honoree, Oprah Winfrey.