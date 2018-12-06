Jennifer Aniston spent time with the Clooney family over the summer.

While filming her upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery in Italy, Aniston got to see her longtime pal George Clooney and his family, who spend a lot of time in Lake Como. It was just over a year ago that George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander into the world.

So what is it like seeing her pal as a first-time dad?

"It's amazing to see him with children," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "That's what we talked about, that anything can happen."