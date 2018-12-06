Isan Elba, Dakota Johnson and More Golden Globe Ambassadors Through the Years

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 8:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idris Elba, Isan Elba

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Formula E)

We're one month away from the 2019 Golden Globes!

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will take the stage at the Beverly Hilton to host the award show on Jan. 6. It was announced on Thursday morning that co-host Oh is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at the ceremony.

In addition to the hosts and the nominees, the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador has also been announced: Isan Elba! The daughter of Idris Elba joins a list of celeb kids who have taken on the Golden Globe Ambassador title. Remember when Dakota Johnson was honored with the role in 2006?

Photos

Golden Globe Ambassadors Through the Years

Corinne Foxx, Greer Grammer, Rumer Willis and Francesca Eastwood are all among past Golden Globe Ambassadors. Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the Golden Globe Ambassadors through the years!

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Legacies

How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Was "Overwhelmed With Emotion" at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Cardi B, Art Basel

Cardi B Heats Up Miami in First Public Appearance Since Offset Breakup

Ryan Gosling, First Man

2019 Golden Globes Movie Snubs and Surprises Include Ryan Gosling, John Krasinski and Charlize Theron

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Constance Wu on the Significance of Crazy Rich Asians: "We Are Putting Possibility on the Screens"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.