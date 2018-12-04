See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Custom Wedding Rings Up Close

RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Chopard
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 10:30 AM
RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Chopard
Priyanka Chopra's wedding band is as dazzling as she is!
For her Western wedding ceremony on Dec. 1, the actress and Nick Jonas exchanged a pair of Chopard bands, the jeweler confirms to E! News. Priyanka's dazzling band comes from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, featuring 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting in platinum. The singer's ring, meanwhile, is an 18k ethically sourced yellow gold band.
The couple turned to Ralph Lauren—who dressed them for the 2017 Met Gala, where they first met—to create their looks that day. Priyanka walked down the aisle in a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress, featuring floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. A spokesperson for the label says the embroidery—which included mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads and Swarovski crystals—"took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. It was closed with 135 satin-covered buttons. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins."
Priyanka completed her Ralph Lauren look with a 75-foot-long tulle veil.
For some added sparkle (there can never be enough!), Chopard provided earrings featuring a 7.63-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, a 6.42-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond and 2.86-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. She also attached earrings to her veil, including 12.26-carats of diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. Nick, meanwhile, wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes. Inside the lapel, he added a piece of lace from his wife's dress, embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan," which mean "My Life."
Nick also wore Chopard's L.U.C Lunar Big Date timepiece, according to the label's rep.
"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," the happy newlyweds previously said on social media. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so, so amazing."
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The five-day celebration, planned by Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, was a wild affair. "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day," the 36-year-old Quantico star said in People's Dec. 17 issue (out this Friday). "But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be."
Nick added, "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."
Priyanka, who described their wedding as "all tears," wouldn't have had it any other way. "I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us," said the actress, who has a $200,000 engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?