Paris Hilton Celebrates The Simple Life's 15th Anniversary

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 11:36 AM

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, The Simple life

Fox Broadcasting/Sam Jones

Happy anniversary, The Simple Life!

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate 15 years of the memorable TV show. The heiress, who recently called off her engagement to Chris Zylka, shared a photo of herself standing next to her former BFF and co-star Nicole Richie and her late pet Tinkerbell.

"Happy 15 Year Anniversary to #TheSimpleLife," she wrote in the caption. "Loves it! So many fun, amazing & hilarious memories with Nicole. Love that this show is so timeless & iconic. And that it has brought so much happiness and laughter to people around the world. And the #Legend Tinkerbell who I love & miss very much. #TheOGs."

She also shared another post of some of the dynamic duo's best moments from the show.

The Simple Life ran from 2003 to 2007 and followed Hilton and Richie as they gave up their lavish lifestyle to take on various jobs across the country. In fact, Hilton recently told Gay Times she turned down a reboot of the series due to her schedule. Still, she seems to have nothing but love for the show. 

"It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind," she told the magazine. "There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business."

Photos

Paris & Nicole's Simple Life Style Was So '00s

However, she admitted fans do have a misconception about her portrayal on the show.

"I think the biggest misconception is that people still think I'm the ditsy blonde from The Simple Life. What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons," she said.

Happy anniversary!

