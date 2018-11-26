Why Paris Hilton Turned Down a Simple Life Reboot

Paris Hilton has a lot going on.

Between her multiple successful businesses, canine care, and philanthropic involvements, the recently single socialite is constantly keeping busy. Hilton covers the December issue of Gay Times and told the magazine, "It's definitely a surprise for people when they hear that my product lines are sold all over the world. They're always asking me why I travel so much and it's because I love what I do."

She added, "I love meeting with my fans around the world and getting to spend time with them, and it's important for me to optimize my time when I'm back in these different cities and countries and visit local charities and give back."

In fact, balancing her many activities means sometimes having to turn opportunities down. Hilton revealed that a Simple Life reboot was in talks, but she was not able to take on the project due to her hectic calendar. "They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic," the TV personality shared.