John Cena Is "Embracing the Uncomfortable" With His New Hairstyle

John Cena may be stepping into the Marvel ring!

Moviegoers have been hearing whispers and rumors that the WWE superstar could be headed to the big screen to play Captain America.

And on Monday's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John decided to have some fun with the online chatter.

"For real? Who started this rumor?" John shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "Yeah, I might have started it. I don't know. Maybe I did, maybe I didn't. But if it's out there, if the Captain America people are listening and you're out there watching right now, I'll totally do it. I totally will."

He continued, "I think I'd be a good Captain America. And I've already ruined everybody's childhood so it can't get any worse. Might as well."

To be fair, John hasn't literally ruined anyone's life. Instead, he was poking fun at the reaction from some fans as he grew out his new hairstyle.

While Ellen clarified that he doesn't look "weird," she admitted that most people are just used to seeing him with no hair.

"I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I'm throwing product in my head. I don't know what I'm doing," he joked. "It's awesome. It's great."