It's like Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son Greyson can taste the rainbow!

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star shared a sweet video of her 2-year-old son repeating colors after she said them. He imitated the words "red," "yellow" and "blue."

His attire of choice made the video even more special. Greyson was dressed up in a red superhero outfit straight out of The Incredibles. She captioned the video, "The way he says Yellow makes my heart explode."

JWoww has been open about Greyson's speech delays in the past, and on Wednesday she revealed that he was recently diagnosed with autism. She opened up about the diagnosis in an interview with HollywoodLife.