The expenses can add up when you're a record-breaking, award-winning, superstar rapper. Well, for Cardi B at least.

On Friday night, the "I Like It" artist posted an Instagram video that gave a very in-depth look at how much it really costs to have hair and nails like Cardi. Spoiler alert: there's a lot to keep up with.

In an expletive-filled yet lighthearted video, Cardi painted a picture as to why keeping up appearances is getting more and more expensive as the days go by.

The New York rapper sat in the backseat of a car, blue hair and hoop earrings swaying as she spoke. "Let me tell you motherf--kers something. It's getting more and more expensive to maintain us women," she began.