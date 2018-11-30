Tyrese Gibson and More Fast & Furious Stars Honor Paul Walker on 5-Year Death Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tyrese, Paul Walker, Instagram

Instagram

Tyrese Gibson and other stars of the Fast & Furious film franchise posted online tributes to their late friend and co-star Paul Walker, five years to the day of his death.

Walker died in a car crash in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his parents, four siblings and a daughter, Meadow Walker, who is now 20.

Gibson, 39, shared on his Instagram page a photos of the him and Walker together as well as footage of himself standing onstage at the 2015 Noble Awards beside fellow Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who gave an emotional speech remembering the actor.

"5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare......." Gibson wrote. "Believe me it's still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."

"Something that would make you smile today.... His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes......" Gibson continued. "Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who's one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!"

Photos

Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

Meadow liked his post and commented with two red heart emojis. Her uncle Cody Walker also posted a heart emoji.

Walker and Gibson became friends more than a decade ago.

A day after Walker's fatal accident, Gibson visited the crash site, which was turned into a makeshift memorial, and broke down in tears as he stood among the fans.

 

 

Vin Diesel posted a photo tribute to Walker as well.

"Always..." he wrote.

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's character's love interest in the Fast & Furious films, also paid tribute to the actor.

"5 years without you today. I miss you. I love you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the star.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paul Walker , Tyrese Gibson , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Steps Out for First Time Since Breaking the Internet

Catherine Zeta-Jones

How Catherine Zeta-Jones Teaches Her Daughter to Avoid the Pressures of Perfection

Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

A Teary Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody in Divorce From David at RHOC Reunion

Ariana Grande, Bring It On, Clovers, Thank U Next Video

9 Things You Missed When Watching Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron Bure, Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure Are Down to Star in Ocean's 8 Style Christmas Movie...Let's Make That Happen

Ariana Grande Drops Music Video With Kris Jenner Cameo

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Why Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Divorce Isn't Final Just Yet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.