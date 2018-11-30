Tyrese Gibson and other stars of the Fast & Furious film franchise posted online tributes to their late friend and co-star Paul Walker, five years to the day of his death.

Walker died in a car crash in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his parents, four siblings and a daughter, Meadow Walker, who is now 20.

Gibson, 39, shared on his Instagram page a photos of the him and Walker together as well as footage of himself standing onstage at the 2015 Noble Awards beside fellow Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who gave an emotional speech remembering the actor.

"5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare......." Gibson wrote. "Believe me it's still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."

"Something that would make you smile today.... His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes......" Gibson continued. "Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who's one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!"