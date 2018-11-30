Chris Watts Confesses to His Wife's Murder in Chilling New Video

It's been less than two weeks since Chris Watts received three consecutive life in prison sentences for murdering his pregnant wife, Shannan, and their two young daughters, Bella (4) and Celeste (3).

On Thursday, the Weld County District Attorney's Office released the footage of Watts confessing to the killing of his spouse.

Shannan and the young girls were reported missing from their Colorado home on Aug. 13. Just two days later, Watts was brought in for an interview with law enforcement. According to CNN, Watts, who had initially denied any involvement, failed a polygraph test and was then encouraged by investigators to tell the truth. He then reportedly asked to speak to his father, Ronnie, and confessed to killing his wife.

According to the video obtained by multiple outlets, including The Denver Post, Watt told his father he murdered Shannan because he saw her smothering their children after they had discussed separating.

"I freaked out and had to do the same…thing to her," he said.

Watts later said he did the act out of "rage."

"God almighty, son," Ronnie replied.

Watts was arrested on Aug. 15. He later confessed to killing both Shannan, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and the children. He pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. Per NBC News, his children's bodies were found submerged in oil and Shannan's body was found buried on the property of a gas company, where Watts worked.

According to NBC News, his plea deal spared him the death penalty.