Priyanka Chopra Builds Anticipation for Her Wedding Dress Reveal With These Stylish Looks

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 3:13 PM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Jodhpur

Forget diamonds, dresses are a girl's best friend.

Priyanka Choprais building the anticipation for her final two wedding dresses by wearing a stunning assortment of ensembles ahead of the traditional Indian wedding and Christian services. While all of her fashionable outfits are equally stylish, the main attraction is expected to be the gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress she will wear for the Christian ceremony, which will be officiated by none other than Kevin Jonas Sr.

The chosen designer for the gown is fitting, considering he played a large part in bringing together Nick and Priyanka at the Met Gala last year. Although, in Priyanka's recent interview with Vogue, she and the singer already seemed destined to end up together long before the Met Gala even took place. Apparently, it was love at first sight. After seeing the star play Alex on Quantico, Nick immediately slid into her DMs on Twitter. 

And if Nick thought he couldn't love her any more than he already does, then it will probably be a shock when he sees the blushing bride walk down the aisle for the first time. And then the second time. After all, there will be two ceremonies. 

All of Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Week Looks

To see some of the looks Priyanka has worn so far, check out the gallery below!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Love is in the air! The long-awaited nuptials between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are here. Along with the crazy itinerary the couple previously talked about and the insane venue, Priyanka will no doubt don beautiful ensembles at all of the events including the Puja ceremony, a Mehendi ceremony, a Sangeet, a Haldi ceremony and two wedding ceremonies (one traditional and one Christian) and we're wrapping up all of the wedding week looks here!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding, Pre-Wedding Dinner

Group Shot

Nick and Priyanka got their wedding party started with a fun dinner. Priyanka's wrap party for her film The Sky is Pink turned into a social gathering in Juhu, Mumbai where they dined at Estella, an Australian restaurant with friends and cast members.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Pre-Wedding

Pretty in Pink

After a Thanksgiving spent together with Priyanka's family, Priyanka posed next to her beau in a pink satin dress outside of a restaurant in Mumbai, India on Monday night.

Priyanka Chopra

Beautiful in Black

The actress spent one of her last nights as a single lady on Tuesday night waving to the camera from a Rolls Royce in India. For the outing, she wore a little black dress and simply jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Puja Ceremony

The Puja Ceremony

The couple both wore traditional outfits with Priyanka wearing a powder blue traditional gown with accents and Nick donning a pink kurta pyjama, both designed by Manish Malhotra. According to the Smithsonian Institute, the ceremony is meant to show reverence to God, a spirit or another aspect of the divine and marks the beginning of more wedding traditions to come before the big day. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Jodhpur

Everyone's in Town

Touching down in Jodhpur, where the wedding will take place, Priyanka wrapped her arm around her man in a white Galuabo by Abu Sandeep number and open toed stilettos, at the airport on Sunday. Other family members including Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner were right behind the happy couple.

