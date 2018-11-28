Here's What's Really Going on With Halsey and Yungblud

Halsey was recently spotted looking cozy with Yungblud, but are they officially a couple?

Last week, the 24-year-old "Without Me" singer and the 20-year-old rocker, née Dominic Harrison, were photographed leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood. In the pictures, Halsey could be seen carrying an arrangement of flowers as she locked eyes with Yungblud.

"There was a limo outside Milk Studios and at about 6:30 Halsey came out," an eyewitness told E! News. "It was so obvious there was something going on, they were so close. She was definitely feeling him, from what I could see it definitely seemed there was an attraction."

The eyewitness added, "They went to In-N-Out Burger, picked up food through drive-through and headed to her house."