Aw! Prince George and Princess Charlotte Call Prince William by This Cute Nickname

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 11:42 AM

Prince George, Prince William

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has revealed the sweet nickname Prince George and Princess Charlotte have for their father, Prince William.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Leicester to pay tribute to those who died in a helicopter crash in October, including Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Vichai was one of five people killed in the tragic crash on Oct. 27. In their memory, flowers and messages have been left near King Power Stadium. 

Kate was photographed leaving a bouquet of flowers at the site, along with a card signed by the couple. "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed," the note read. "Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester."

Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave a Touching Note at Helicopter Crash Site

After leaving the bouquet tribute, William and Kate met with volunteers who had helped to move the floral tributes from outside the football club's stadium to a nearby site. One of the volunteers, Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess, 48, shared details about her chat with Kate.

Prince Louis Christening, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Fiona recalled, "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'"

Fiona added, "She said 'no!'"

Before leaving King Power Stadium, William and Kate were gifted Leicester City tops for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"They'll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits," William joked.

