Katy Perry is paying tribute to her close friend Angelica Cob-Baehler who died on Nov. 21 due to cancer. She was 47.

The "Roar" singer posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram alongside Cob-Baehler and their friendship throughout the years. "Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin' Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials," Perry began. "I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family."

According to Variety, Cob-Baehler was a music business executive who worked for a number of record labels, including Atlantic, Virgin Records, Sony and The Firm. It was at Columbia Records where she met Perry and the two of them became confidantes. Perry's album for that record company was apparently never released. Throughout her career, Cob-Baehler also worked with John Mayer Ice Cube and his son O'Shea Jackson Jr., 30 Seconds to Mars and more.