Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New "Heartbreak Era"

Miley Cyrus is back!

It's been over a year since the singer released her latest album, Younger Now, but it looks like fans will hear more from her soon.

After wiping her Instagram account, Cyrus returned to the social network and posted a picture of a broken heart-shaped disco ball on Instagram. She captioned the cryptic post "11/29"—signaling a possible release date—and tagged music producer Mark Ronson. A teaser of the track could also be heard in the background. Ronson later posted a picture of him recording the new song with several violinists on the social network.

"me and @mileycyrus making the strings bleed for that heartbreak," he wrote alongside the footage.

He also wrote "the heartbreak era is coming…sooner than u think #featuringwho," on Twitter earlier this week.