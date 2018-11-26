Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The unofficial start to award season kicked off with a bang thanks to the 2018 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Hollywood's A-list gathered Monday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to recognize the independent movie and TV world's greatest achievements from across the past year.

The Favourite, a period comedy-drama garnering plenty of Oscars buzz, received the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance. Its star Rachel Weisz was honored with one of four Gotham Tribute Awards alongside Willem Dafoe, director Paul Greengrass and producer Jon Kamen.

In addition to The Favourite, fellow notable nominees included First Reformed, Sharp Objects and Eighth Grade.

Check out the complete list of 2018 Gotham Awards winners below: