Tamera Mowry-Housley returned to The Real on Monday, just over two weeks after the heartbreaking death of her niece.

College freshman Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and husband Adam Housley, was one of 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. earlier this month. "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Nov. 8. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

On Nov. 15, Tamera confirmed on her Instagram that Alaina had been laid to rest, one week after the shooting.