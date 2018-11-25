Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are taking their love halfway around the world.

The "Starboy" singer (born Abel Tesfaye) had a few concerts in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend, and his model girlfriend supported him there front and center in the crowd. On Saturday, Bella posted photos from the show alongside some family members and explained that she only really gets to see her nieces and cousin when she's in Dubai. "Made my whole year, I feel so lucky!" she wrote. "Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the [world]."

While the concert itself appeared to be an extremely energetic evening, Bella and The Weeknd's other escapades in Dubai seem like a total adrenaline rush of fun. The two of them both shared photos from their day in the desert, where they rode ATVs across the sand.