Kourtney Kardashian, is that you?

Her sister Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of the two wearing coordinating sporty neon yellow and green outfits and sunglasses while posing in a bicycle shop. Khloe is sporting her signature long blond hair and Kourtney is wearing what appears to be a braided platinum blond wig...or it might be the bright lighting.

Many fans commented that they almost mistook Kourtney for her ex Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, who used to have lighter blond hair. One user said they initially thought Kourtney was Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's new wife.

"Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!" wrote Khloe, who tagged Kourtney in the photo.

The sisters' pic appeared to have been taken last month during a family trip to Bali.