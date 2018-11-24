Instagram
North West truly is her mother's daughter.
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian posted some videos of North looking extra glam in some KKW Beauty products, including eyelashes and eye shadow. In the video added to her Instagram story, North laughs at the camera while one of the filters makes little hearts with her face in it pop up around the screen. She looked happy as can be.
"I don't know what's funnier," Kim wrote. "The lashes she put on herself or making her own IG story writing her name and all!!!"
At just 5-years-old, North is already an Instagram pro.
North's glam-up comes one day after she gave her mom a makeover that, well, didn't go to plan. But hey, everyone's got to start somewhere!
In a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram stories, North uses Kim's KKW Beauty products and gives her mom a new look. In one of them, North used a foundation blending brush that didn't really blend in and involved liquid foundation all over Kim's lips. "I think that's enough foundation," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told her daughter.
In another version of some classic product promotion, North writes "KKW" on her mom's cheek.
North has been her mother's makeup sidekick for some time now. In July, Kim's oldest child accompanied her to Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles and they both wore matching hairstyles as they showed off their best makeup tips.
At one point in the day, North helped her mom show off some new KKW Beauty goods by being the "perfume tester."
That day held a lot of significance for Kim and the fact that she got to share the day with her daughter. "She's never seen me do anything like this, so this is an exciting day for me," Kim told Beautycon CEO Moj Mahdara.
So far, North has already made her modeling debut and strutted her stuff on the catwalk in a fashion show.
A third video shows Kim with a version of smoky eye (sort of) and three dots of eyeliner on each cheek to make her look a bit like a cat. "Ok so she is not happy with her work, so we're going to start over," she told the camera.
Dream Kardashian also made a cameo in the videos! At one point, she puts some highlighter and blush on Kim's face. "Dreamie you are so good," she told her niece. "You are going to be such a good makeup artist."
It's all in the family!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!