North West is learning the ropes.

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's 5-year-old firstborn got a front-row seat to her famous mama's work when she joined the reality star for a day at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday. The annual event brings together stars, content creators, brands, customers and fans for all things beauty—and as one of the biggest beauty moguls of the last year with the launch of KKW Beauty, Kardashian was a natural attendee.

The mom and her youngster decided to sport matching hairstyles for the special day as they headed off to the weekend festival. "Look who my date is to Beautycon. We did our hair the same way, right?" she said to a silent North on Instagram Stories. "Are you my date?"

The shy tot appeared to ease into the day when she served as Kim's perfume tester as the two visited a pop-up shop for the star's newest fragrance.