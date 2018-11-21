Natalie Dormer and Her Fiancé Break Up After 11 Years

Natalie Dormer is engaged no more.

The Game of Thrones alum has split from her longtime fiancé, director Anthony Byrne. The news was confirmed in an interview for New Statesman. According to the magazine, "they've parted ways since promoting the film [In Darkness] this summer." E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

The low-key former couple met on the set of The Tudors, began dating in 2007 and had been engaged since 2011, when Byrne proposed on a boat in India.

"We were on a lake in the middle of nowhere...He'll probably kill me actually, he's very private," she told The Independent at the time.