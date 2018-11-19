Cardi B Fulfills "Childhood Dreams" After Purchasing Her Mom a New House

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 8:27 PM

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Cardi B is giving her mom quite the holiday present this year.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper shared videos on Instagram on Monday of the new home she purchased for her mother. In a set of two clips, Cardi gave a tour of the main floor, basement and upstairs of the home, which looks like it has completely new furnishings. She called it the "happiest day of my life."

She revealed in her first video that she has been wanting to buy her mom a home for some time. "Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mama a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000. You know, we live in New York, so a price that looked like that look like s--t," she said in the first clip. "I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited til I could afford a dream home, and I copped it."

After showing off the main floor with its iron-work on the staircase and gorgeous kitchen, she then walked downstairs to the basement, which is her "favorite part."

What Cardi loves most is that "when my daughter visits her grandma's house, she gonna come here." The basement (but really, it just looks like another full floor) has a few rooms in it, including a large bathroom, a room with red carpet, and a gym. 

A second video gave a grand tour of the upstairs floor. It didn't last long, but the view from the top floor below was clear and it showed off the many, many windows there are in the home.

"Stay down till you come up !" she captioned the videos. "Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren't at my price range .I worked and worked and now I'm here !!"

She added, "Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.....don't ask me for s--t motherf--kers i got big girls bills."

Congratulations, Cardi and her entire family on the beautiful new home!

