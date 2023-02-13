The Secrets of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Ever-Hot Love Story

Watch : 4 Ways Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Relationships Goals

Ironically, when Joe Manganiello was named the "Number One Bachelor in the World," all he wanted was to attach himself to Sofia Vergara.

After crossing paths here and there over the years, she finally became single and, in 2014, he took her on what he thought was a great first date in New Orleans. But the True Blood actor wasn't sure if Vergara was looking for another relationship so quickly. So he played what he thought was his trump card.

"'Look, you might need to be single, and I understand that,'" Manganiello recalled telling the Modern Family actress at the time, talking to Jess Cagle on SiriusXM in July 2022 about the early stages of courting his future wife. "'Now I can't promise you I'm gonna be there at the end of your self-discovery process. But like, if you need to be single, I'll understand. I'll deal with it, life will go on.'"

Then he said, "'But before you make your answer, hold on.' And I reached into my bag," the actor continued, "and I pulled out the People magazine with me as the 'Number One Bachelor in the World.' And I put it down on the table and I said, 'Numero Uno.'"