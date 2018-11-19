Maybe there's a greater purpose behind why Sex and the City 3 never made it to the big screen.

Because it just so happens that the iconic Mr. Big would have been killed off in the new installment if things went according to plan. In a new interview on his Cadence13 Origins podcast, the host James Andrew Miller revealed the sad fate that awaited Sarah Jessica Parker's onscreen husband Chris Noth. In fact, Mr. Big was set to "die of a heart attack—in the shower—relatively early on in the film."

This, according to the host, would make the "remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women."

Of course, this would come as a big shakeup to the series considering Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big had waited so long to finally become a happy married couple... Only for their fairy tale ending to go up in flames in the highly-anticipated third movie. So, perhaps the demise of the new installment was a good thing for fans of the Sex and the City show.