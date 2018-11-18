Steve Granitz/WireImage
They're called the "Honorary Oscars" for a reason.
Celebrities arrived in style at the 2018 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night for a dinner and awards show celebrating some of Hollywood's most talented names. Although the honorees of the Governors Awards were announced earlier in the summer, stars gather together a few months before the Oscars for the show. According to the award show's website, some of the highlights and best moments of the night are included in a reel at the main Academy Awards ceremony.
This year's honored recipients include Marvin Levy, Lalo Schifrin, Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. 2017's honorees were Charles Burnett, Owen Roizman, Donald Sutherland and Agnès Varda.
Oprah Winfrey was just one of many names to post photos and tributes from inside the show. She shared an Instagram photo of herself alongside Cicely Tyson and Shonda Rhimes. "Here at the Academy Governor's Awards celebrating Royalty! Ms.Cicely Tyson's getting a long overdue Oscar! And yes that IS THe Anita Hill standing behind chair!" she wrote.
Many celebrities in attendance at the show Sunday night could be front-runners for at the Academy Awards in a few months. Take a look below to see some of the looks from tonight's red carpet!
Amy Adams
Amy Adams looked sharp in a floor-length pink dress.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was sparkling at the Governors Awards.
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott, who recently appeared in A Star Is Born, posed on the red carpet at the Governors Awards.
Felicity Jones
The Rogue One star wore a stunning sleeveless silver gown to the show.
Lady Gaga
The A Star Is Born leading lady kept it classic in a long black dress and straight hair.
Timothee Chalamet
The Beautiful Boy actor played it cool in a black and white look.
Saoirse Ronan
The Oscar Award winner looked heavenly in a white turtleneck dress.
Rami Malek
Rami Malek looked like a "Champion" in a black get-up at the show.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal simply sparked at the Governors Awards.
Rachel Weisz
The Favourite actress wore a black dress on the red carpet.
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones wore a long red dress to the Governors Awards. She recently made a documentary about her father, Quincy Jones.
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy rocked a white pantsuit at the awards show.
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness
The Front Runner star looked dapper in a navy and black tuxedo alongside his wife, Deborra-lee Furness.
Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart
The Star Wars star and his wife arrived at the awards show together.
Congratulations to all the honorees!