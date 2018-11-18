Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Shine at 2018 Governors Awards

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 7:37 PM

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Governors Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

They're called the "Honorary Oscars" for a reason.

Celebrities arrived in style at the 2018 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night for a dinner and awards show celebrating some of Hollywood's most talented names. Although the honorees of the Governors Awards were announced earlier in the summer, stars gather together a few months before the Oscars for the show. According to the award show's website, some of the highlights and best moments of the night are included in a reel at the main Academy Awards ceremony.

This year's honored recipients include Marvin Levy, Lalo Schifrin, Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. 2017's honorees were Charles Burnett, Owen Roizman, Donald Sutherland and Agnès Varda

Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

Oprah Winfrey was just one of many names to post photos and tributes from inside the show. She shared an Instagram photo of herself alongside Cicely Tyson and Shonda Rhimes. "Here at the Academy Governor's Awards celebrating Royalty! Ms.Cicely Tyson's getting a long overdue Oscar! And yes that IS THe Anita Hill standing behind chair!" she wrote

Many celebrities in attendance at the show Sunday night could be front-runners for at the Academy Awards in a few months. Take a look below to see some of the looks from tonight's red carpet!

Amy Adams, 2019 Governors Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams looked sharp in a floor-length pink dress.

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Governors Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was sparkling at the Governors Awards.

Sam Elliott, 2019 Governor's Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott, who recently appeared in A Star Is Born, posed on the red carpet at the Governors Awards.

Felicity Jones, 2019 Governor's Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

The Rogue One star wore a stunning sleeveless silver gown to the show.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Governor's Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born leading lady kept it classic in a long black dress and straight hair.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Governor's Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

The Beautiful Boy actor played it cool in a black and white look.

Saoirse Ronan, 2019 Governor's Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

The Oscar Award winner looked heavenly in a white turtleneck dress.

Rami Malek, 2019 Governor's Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Rami Malek looked like a "Champion" in a black get-up at the show.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2019 Governors Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal simply sparked at the Governors Awards.

Rachel Weisz , 2019 Governor's Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

The Favourite actress wore a black dress on the red carpet.

Rashida Jones, 2019 Governor's Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones wore a long red dress to the Governors Awards. She recently made a documentary about her father, Quincy Jones.

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Governor's Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy rocked a white pantsuit at the awards show.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness, 2019 Governor's Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness

The Front Runner star looked dapper in a navy and black tuxedo alongside his wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, 2019 Governor's Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

The Star Wars star and his wife arrived at the awards show together.

Congratulations to all the honorees!

