"What about Newt?"

That's the question Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner asked in unison when E! News inquired about their characters' love triangle in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (out Friday).

Kravitz and Turner star as Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander, respectively, in the sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It was revealed in that film that Theseus' little brother, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), had developed a close relationship with Leta when they were students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Understandably, Newt was brokenhearted to learn that Theseus, a dark wizard catcher, had proposed to Leta. Kravitz called their dynamic "complicated," while Turner argued, "We're allowed to be happy!"

"I think [J.K. Rowling] wrote something really interesting where it's not so loud, the love triangle. It's complicated," Kravitz told E! News, careful not to divulge too much. "You know, relationships evolve. Family is complicated. Love is complicated. And I think it just adds a layer of humanity to all of the scenes that we're all in together. I think it's a really interesting choice."