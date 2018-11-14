Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season Gets a Premiere Date

Viewers, will you accept this rose?

ABC just announced that Season 23 of The Bachelor, starring Colton Underwood, will premiere on Jan. 7, 2019. The former athlete first competed for Becca Kufrin's heart in Season 14 of The Bachelorette this year, and he later broke Tia Booth's heart on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

As always, two-hour episodes will air every Monday night, and host Chris Harrison will be back; Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers. Underwood, whose virginity became a hot topic in Bachelor Nation, was selected in September. He follows Arie Luyendk Jr., who's expecting a baby with fiancée Lauren Burnham.

"I'm very excited," Underwood, a former NFL player, explained on Good Morning America two months ago. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for."