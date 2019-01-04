Why Nikki Bella Was Ready to Dive Back Into the Dating Scene

For months Nikki Bella was dealing with an internal wrestling match.

She had finally made the incredibly tough, incredibly painful decision to call off her planned fairytale vows to John Cena, accepting that he wasn't going to change his mind about having kids in the future only to have him reveal he was ready, willing and able to be a dad. And while that admission should have left her eagerly scrambling to pick up where she left off in putting together their May nuptials, she realized she still felt torn.

The crux of the issue, she determined, is that she'd spent so long worrying about what John did or didn't want that she'd kind of forgotten to check in with herself. "I think when you sacrifice for so long and it's like you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving," she opined during an appearance on Today, "and then someone wants to give it back and you just start to feel exhausted."