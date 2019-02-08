BRAND NEW
Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

  By
    &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 9:05 AM

Nikki Bella may be single, but she won't be spending Valentine's Day alone this year!

E! News caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella during a fitting for their American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW and the Total Bellas star spilled exclusive scoop about her 2019 Valentine's plans. As it turns out, Nikki is crashing Brie's date with hubby Bryan Danielson and their 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson!

"Bryan is taking Brie, Birdie and I out," Nikki told us exclusively. "So he wanted to include me, which I thought is super sweet because they are going to be in L.A."

The WWE star revealed this isn't the first time Bryan made her feel special on V-Day.

Brie & Nikki Bella Describe Each Other's Style for NYFW

"When they were dating, their first Valentine's Day together, John and I weren't dating yet and so I was single," Nikki said. "He sent me a bouquet of flowers and a cupcake in a box."

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AHA

"By the way, so that came for her first from Bryan to my house and i was like..."that's so bizarre,'" Brie added. "My flowers got lost. Even though I had a bigger bouquet."

"He's just so sweet and thoughtful in that way so it's gonna be fun," Nikki smiled. "Birdie's basically my date, my Valentine's date."

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella pose backstage during The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

"Third wheel Nikki at it again," Brie teased. So sweet!

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, including updates on Nikki's dating life, NYFW scoop and Brie's plans for baby No. 2, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

